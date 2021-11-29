COVID-19: Almost 800 new cases in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded 795 fresh cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, registered the highest number of new cases of the coronavirus infection -112. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 106 fresh daily infections. North Kazakhstan region has the third highest rate with 103 new COVID-19 cases. Kostanay and Pavlodar regions logged 99 and 92 new cases of the coronavirus infection in the past day, respectively.

75 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Akmola region, 65 – in Almaty city, 41 – in East Kazakhstan region, 34 – in Almaty region, 14 – in Aktobe region, 13 – in Atyrau region, 11 – in Zhambyl region, 11 – in West Kazakhstan region, 7 – in Shymkent city, 5 – in Kyzylorda region, 5 – in Turkestan region, and 2– in Mangistau region.

Since the start of the global pandemic Kazakhstan has reported a total of 970,887 COVID-19 cases.