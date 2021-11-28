Over 8 mln Kazakhstanis fully immunized against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.According to a statement released by the commission, as of November 28, 8,712,773 Kazakhstanis have been inoculated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 8,053,406 people. Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 847 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 970,092 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 933,986 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.