Almost 900 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 879 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.The highest number of COVID-19 patients who recovered from the virus were reported in Kostanay region – 193. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, posted the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 156. Ranked third is Almaty city with 117 COVID-19 recoveries. 89 people fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in East Kazakhstan region, 85 – in Akmola region, 48 – in Karaganda region, 44 – in Almaty region, 26 – in Pavlodar region, 23 – in Shymkent city, 22 – in West Kazakhstan region, 21 – in Kyzylorda region, 21 – in North Kazakhstan region, 16 – in Atyrau region, 10 – in Turkestan region, 5 – in Zhambyl region, and 3 – in Mangistau region.

Since the start of the pandemic 933,986 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan.