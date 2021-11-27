Over 8 mln Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental Commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.According to a statement released by the commission, as of November 27, 8,704,029 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,042,531 people. Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 905 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 969,245 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 933,107 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.