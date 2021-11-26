Coronavirus tally сlimbs to 968,340 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 971 more coronavirus cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.122 fresh cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 105 in Almaty, 16 in Shymkent, 70 in Akmola region, 12 in Aktobe region, 52 in Almaty region, 13 in Atyrau region, 54 in East Kazakhstan, 9 in Zhambyl region, 16 in West Kazakhstan, 128 in Karaganda region, 106 in Kostanay region, 13 in Kyzylorda region, 9 in Mangistau region, 97 in Pavlodar region, 138 in North Kazakhstan, 11 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus caseload to 968,340.