Kazakhstan’s investment and trade opportunities presented in Brazil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s investment and trade opportunities were presented in Brasilia as part of the working visit of Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Almas Aidarov to Brazil for local business community with participation of Kazakh Invest National Company JSC, the company’s press service reports.Kazakh Ambassador told those gathered about the present state and prospects for economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Brazil drawing attention to cooperation in mining industry and agro-industrial complex. Aidarov focused on trade and economic and investment of Kazakhstan, and government measures to deepen and expand bilateral cooperation, in particular, within the Kazakhstan-Brazil Business Committee co-chaired by QazIndustry and Brazil’s CNI and interdepartmental working trade and economy group. The committee was established this year.

Kazakh Invest chairman Galymzhan Matayev told about the country’s investment policy, measures to improve the country’s investment policy and new tools to support investment climate, and presented investment proposals for Brazilian companies. More than 30 Brazilian companies engaged in mining, energy sectors, agriculture and industrial production took part in the event.