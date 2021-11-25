946 more COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan, total at 967,369

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 946 new coronavirus infections, coronavirus2020.kz reads.128 new cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 119 in Almaty, 11 in Shymkent, 63 in Akmola region, 14 in Aktobe region, 47 in Almaty region, 17 in Atyrau region, 53 in East Kazakhstan, 9 in Zhambyl region, 25 in West Kazakhstan, 107 in Karaganda region, 101 in Kostanay region, 5 in Mangistau region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 105 in Pavlodar region, 124 in North Kazakhstan, 12 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 967,369.