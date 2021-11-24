Kazakhstan confirms 905 more COVID-19 cases in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 905 new coronavirus infections, coronavirus2020.kz reads.123 new cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 123 in Almaty, 19 in Shymkent, 62 in Akmola region, 13 in Aktobe region, 28 in Almaty region, 15 in Atyrau region, 42 in East Kazakhstan, 5 in Zhambyl region, 22 in West Kazakhstan, 131 in Karaganda region, 89 in Kostanay region, 4 in Mangistau region, 102 in Pavlodar region, 118 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 966,423.