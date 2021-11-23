769 new COVID-19 cases, total at 965,518

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan recorded 769 new coronavirus infections bringing the country’s caseload to 965,518, coronavirus2020.kz reads.108 fresh cases were registered in Nur-Sultan, 119 in Almaty, 14 in Shymkent, 66 in Akmola region, 10 in Aktobe region, 22 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 26 in East Kazakhstan, 3 in Zhambyl region, 5 in West Kazakhstan, 110 in Karaganda region, 72 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Mangistau region, 100 in Pavlodar region, 99 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region.