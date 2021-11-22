1,090 more beat coronavirus in last 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 1,090 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.128 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 112 in Almaty, 103 in Akmola region, 21 in Aktobe region, 99 in Almaty region, 23 in Atyrau region, 188 in East Kazakhstan, 7 in Zhambyl region, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 145 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 22 in Kyzylorda region, 13 in Mangistau region, 65 in Pavlodar region, 127 in North Kazakhstan, 29 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s recoveries to 926,136.