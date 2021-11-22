1,090 more beat coronavirus in last 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 1,090 people more recovered from coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.128 recovered in Nur-Sultan, 112 in Almaty, 103 in Akmola region, 21 in Aktobe region, 99 in Almaty region, 23 in Atyrau region, 188 in East Kazakhstan, 7 in Zhambyl region, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 145 in Karaganda region, 2 in Kostanay region, 22 in Kyzylorda region, 13 in Mangistau region, 65 in Pavlodar region, 127 in North Kazakhstan, 29 in Turkestan region, bringing the country’s recoveries to 926,136.Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.
Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.