1,164 more recovered from  COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 1,164 people more recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.212 people beat infection in the Kazakh capital, 188 in Almaty, 46 in Shymkent, 83 in Akmola region, 35 in Almaty region, 11 in Atyrau region, 164 in East Kazakhstan, 17 in Zhambyl region, 3 in West Kazakhstan, 144 in Karaganda region, 17 in Kostanay region, 20 in Kyzylorda region, 8 in Mangistau region, 192 in Pavlodar region, 18 in North Kazakhstan, 6 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 925,046.