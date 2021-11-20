COVID-19: Atyrau region goes ‘green’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions are still in the high COVID-19 risk ‘red zone’ as of today, October 20, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread in Kazakhstan reads.The Kazakh capital city as well as Akmola, Karaganda, Kostanay regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’.

The cities of Almaty and Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, East Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions are in the low COVID-19 risk ‘green zone’.