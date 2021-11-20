1,129 more beat COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 1,129 people more recovered from coronavirus in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.164 people beat infection in the Kazakh capital, 153 in Almaty, 27 in Shymkent, 96 in Akmola region, 8 in Aktobe region, 82 in Almaty region, 17 in Atyrau region, 52 in East Kazakhstan, 11 in Zhambyl region, 134 in West Kazakhstan, 148 in Karaganda region, 22 in Kostanay region, 15 in Kyzylorda region, 10 in Mangistau region, 159 in North Kazakhstan, 31 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 923,882.