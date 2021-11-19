COVID-19 recoveries rise by 1,554 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,554 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Almaty city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 246. West Kazakhstan region is second with 184 daily recoveries. The third biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases has been recorded in Nur-Sultan city - 181.

Karaganda region has recorded 172 daily COVID-19 recoveries, Almaty region – 119, Pavlodar region – 113, Akmola region – 109, and North Kazakhstan region – 108. East Kazakhstan region has seen 98 fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Shymkent city – 57, Kyzylorda region – 37, Aktobe region – 36, Turkestan region – 28, Atyrau region – 24, Zhambyl region – 19, and Mangistau region – 15. Eight more have defeated the virus in Kostanay region in the past 24 hours.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 922,753.