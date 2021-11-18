Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 cases exceed 960,000

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 1,083 new daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.North Kazakhstan region has logged the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 143. Almaty and Nur-Sultan cities are second and third with 128 and 125 fresh daily COVID-19 infections, respectively.

Pavlodar region has reported 118 daily coronavirus cases, Karaganda region – 115, and Kostanay region – 110.

77 new fresh daily cases have been posted in East Kazakhstan region, 72 in Akmola region, 49 in Almaty region, 28 in Atyrau region, 25 in West Kazakhstan region, 22 in Turkestan region, 20 in Shymkent city, 20 in Aktobe region, 15 in Kyzylorda region, and 11 in Zhambyl region. Mangistau region has reported five cases of COVID-19 over the past day. The country has so far reported 960,609 confirmed cases of COVID-19.