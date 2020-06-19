Edizioni
Mondo

Vertice Ue finito, a breve conferenza stampa di Michel

Non sono previste conclusioni scritte

Redazione ANSA BRUXELLES
News

(ANSA) - BRUXELLES, 19 GIU - Il vertice europeo dedicato al Recovery fund e al prossimo bilancio pluriennale ha terminato il dibattito su tutti i punti. Non sono attese conclusioni, ma a breve il presidente Charles Michel terrà una conferenza stampa.
    (ANSA).
   

        RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
        Condividi

        Video ANSA

        Video
        19 giugno, 17:15

        "Ring of fire", eclissi anulare di sole

        tutti i video

        Ultima ora

        1. 17:18

          Coronavirus: Johnson, distanziamento di 2 metri sarà rivisto

        2. 15:37

          Via il bus di 'Into the Wild' in Alaska, 'era un pericolo'

        3. 15:19

          Coronavirus: Argentina, record di 2.000 contagi in 24 ore

        4. 14:56

          Libia: Di Maio, vogliamo una tregua sostenibile

        5. 14:52

          Merkel, Italia? I fondi Ue non prima del 2021

        6. 14:44

          Nuova Zelanda: poliziotto disarmato ucciso in un attacco

        7. 14:30

          Vertice Ue finito, a breve conferenza stampa di Michel

        8. 14:27

          Merkel: recessione più grave,Recovery nell'interesse dell'Ue

        9. 13:39

          Coronavirus: in Germania 9,6 milioni hanno scaricato app

        10. 12:58

          Coronavirus: Iran, superati i 200 mila contagi

        Tutte le news

        Modifica consenso Cookie