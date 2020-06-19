(ANSA) - BRUXELLES, 19 GIU - Il vertice europeo dedicato
al Recovery fund e al prossimo bilancio pluriennale ha terminato
il dibattito su tutti i punti. Non sono attese conclusioni, ma a
breve il presidente Charles Michel terrà una conferenza stampa.
(ANSA).
Vertice Ue finito, a breve conferenza stampa di Michel
Non sono previste conclusioni scritte
