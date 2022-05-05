Edizioni
  4. Colombia: estradato negli Usa barone della droga 'Otoniel'

Era stato arrestato lo scorso ottobre

Redazione ANSA BOGOTA
(ANSA) - BOGOTA, 05 MAG - Il più grande trafficante di droga della Colombia, 'Otoniel', è stato estradato ieri negli Stati Uniti: lo ha annunciato il presidente colombiano, Ivan Duque.
    "Voglio informare che Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias 'Otoniel', è stato estradato", ha annunciato ieri sera il presidente colombiano su Twitter. Il massimo capo dell'organizzazione di narcotraffico Clan del Golfo, 50 anni, era stato arrestato il 23 ottobre scorso nel nord-ovest del Paese durante una vasta operazione militare. (ANSA).
    EMBED START Image {id: "editor_0"} epa09927377 A handout photo made available by the Colombian National Army showing the head of the Clan del Golfo, the largest criminal gang dedicated to drug trafficking in Colombia and heiress to paramilitarism, Dairo Antonio Usuga, alias 'Otoniel' during his extradition process to the US from Bogota, Colombia, 04 May 2022. On 08 April, the Colombian President signed Usuga's extradition to the United States, where he is required by the US Justice for crimes related to drug trafficking. EPA/Colombian National Army HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EMBED END Image {id: "editor_0"} (ANSA).
   

