Ghana: morto ex presidente Jerry Rawlings

Aveva 73 anni

(ANSA-AFP) - ACCRA, 12 NOV - L'ex presidente del Ghana Jerry Rawlings, che ha guidato il Paese per 20 anni, prima come capo di un regime militare e poi presidente eletto, è morto all'età di 73 anni, ha reso noto oggi il suo partito.
    "Annuncio la sospensione della nostra campagna politica (...) dopo la notizia della morte del fondatore del nostro partito ed ex presidente del Ghana, Jerry John Rawlings" ha scritto su Twitter John Mahama, candidato del National Democratic Congress (NDC ) nelle elezioni presidenziali di dicembre.
    EMBED START Image {id: "editor_0"} epa02833591 In handout photograph made available by the African Union-United Nations Information Support Team on 20 July 2011, AU High Representative for Somalia, Jerry Rawlings walks with a woman carrying her malnourished baby , in Badbaado, a new camp established by the Transitional Federal Government for internally displaced people in the country's capital Mogadishu, who have been affected by the worsening drought in Somalia.
    Rawlings implored on 20 July for an urgent and significant response from the international community to the drought and now famine in the wider Horn of Africa region, which has been declared by the United Nations in two areas of southern Somalia.
    EPA/STUART PRICE / African Union-United Nations Information Support HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EMBED END Image {id: "editor_0"} (ANSA-AFP).
   

