Bilateral Conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine

Italy hosts a conference in Rome on the reconstruction of Ukraine with the participation of the Ukrainian government and more than 500 Italian companies.
Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.
Ti invitiamo a leggere le Condizioni Generali di Servizio, la Cookie Policy e l'Informativa Privacy.
Italy hosts a conference in Rome on the reconstruction of Ukraine with the participation of the Ukrainian government and more than 500 Italian companies.