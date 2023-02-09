Edizioni
Mondo
  1. ANSA.it
  2. Mondo
  3. Zelensky all'Ue, 'Mosca voleva occupare la Moldavia'

Zelensky all'Ue, 'Mosca voleva occupare la Moldavia'

'Abbiamo intercettato il piano e abbiamo avvisato Chisinau'

Redazione ANSA BRUXELLES
News

(ANSA) - BRUXELLES, 09 FEB - EMBED START Image {id: "editor_0"} epa10456438 European Council President Charles Michel (L) and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky walk at the start of a special meeting of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 09 February 2023. EU leaders will meet in Brussels on 09 and 10 February for a summit to discuss Russia's invasion in Ukraine, the EU's economy and competitiveness, and its migration policy. EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET EMBED END Image {id: "editor_0"} "Abbiamo intercettato i piani della Russia per distruggere la Moldavia, per spezzare la democrazia moldava e stabilire il controllo sul Paese: appena lo abbiamo intercettato ho avvisato la presidente Maia Sandu e sono sicuro che voi avreste fatto lo stesso". Lo ha detto Volodymyr Zelensky parlando al Consiglio Europeo. "Non sappiamo se Mosca avesse dato l'ok ad eseguire quel piano, che era molto simile a quello messo in campo per l'Ucraina", ha aggiunto. (ANSA).
   

        RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
        Condividi

        Video ANSA

        VideoUcraina, Foti:
        09 febbraio, 13:39

        Ucraina, Foti: "Assi privilegiati possono rompere fronte Ue"

        tutti i video

        Ultima ora

        1. 13:35

          Sisma Siria: Onu, aiuti non devono essere politicizzati

        2. 13:31

          Eritrea, 'le accuse di abusi nel Tigrè sono una fantasia'

        3. 13:25

          Gb: pompieri sospendono sciopero dopo proposta di aumento

        4. 13:25

          Video su esecuzione due prigionieri russi da parte ucraini

        5. 13:24

          Stretta di mano e abbraccio tra Meloni e Zelensky

        6. 13:13

          Polonia: chiusa da domani frontiera con Bielorussia

        7. 13:10

          Zelensky all'Ue, 'Mosca voleva occupare la Moldavia'

        8. 13:08

          Sisma Turchia-Siria, bilancio vittime supera i 17.500

        9. 13:05

          Ferzan Ozpetek, siamo un popolo solo e una terra sola

        10. 12:49

          Pechino, commenti Biden su Xi 'estremamente irresponsabili'

        Tutte le news
        Modifica consenso Cookie