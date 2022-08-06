Il medico di Biden, il presidente è negativo al Covid

(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 06 AGO - Joe Biden è risultato negativo al Covid ma resta in isolamento in attesa di un secondo test negativo. Lo afferma il medico del presidente americano Kevin O'Connor. "Il presidente continua a sentirsi molto bene. Questa mattina il suo test è risultato negativo. Per precauzione il presidente continuerà il suo stretto isolamento in attesa di un secondo test negativo", spiega O'Connor. (ANSA).

