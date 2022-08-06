(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 06 AGO - Joe Biden è risultato negativo al
Covid ma resta in isolamento in attesa di un secondo test
negativo. Lo afferma il medico del presidente americano Kevin
O'Connor. "Il presidente continua a sentirsi molto bene. Questa
mattina il suo test è risultato negativo. Per precauzione il
presidente continuerà il suo stretto isolamento in attesa di un
secondo test negativo", spiega O'Connor. (ANSA).
Il medico di Biden, il presidente è negativo al Covid
Ma resta in isolamento in attesa secondo test negativo
(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 06 AGO - Joe Biden è risultato negativo al
Covid ma resta in isolamento in attesa di un secondo test
negativo. Lo afferma il medico del presidente americano Kevin
O'Connor. "Il presidente continua a sentirsi molto bene. Questa
mattina il suo test è risultato negativo. Per precauzione il
presidente continuerà il suo stretto isolamento in attesa di un
secondo test negativo", spiega O'Connor. (ANSA).