  Il medico di Biden, presidente negativo al Covid

Il medico di Biden, presidente negativo al Covid

Effettuati due test

Redazione ANSA NEW YORK
News

(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 27 LUG - Joe Biden è negativo al Covid. Lo afferma il medico del presidente degli Stati Uniti, Kevin O'Connor, sottolineando che i due test rapidi effettuati ieri sera e oggi sono risultati negativi. (ANSA).
   

