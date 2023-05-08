GVM expands in Poland with Simest

(ANSA) - ROME, MAY 8 - With an investment of 4.4 million euros, Simest, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti's company for the internationalization of Italian companies, has acquired a 44 percent stake in the Polish subsidiary of GVM Care & Research, the hospital group that is one of Italy's leading private healthcare operators with 28 hospitals in 10 regions and an established presence abroad, in France, Poland, Ukraine, and Albania. (ANSA).

