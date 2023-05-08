(ANSA) - ROME, MAY 8 - With an investment of 4.4 million
euros, Simest, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti's company for the
internationalization of Italian companies, has acquired a 44
percent stake in the Polish subsidiary of GVM Care & Research,
the hospital group that is one of Italy's leading private
healthcare operators with 28 hospitals in 10 regions and an
established presence abroad, in France, Poland, Ukraine, and
Albania. (ANSA).
GVM expands in Poland with Simest
With the intervention of Venture Capital
(ANSA) - ROME, MAY 8 - With an investment of 4.4 million
euros, Simest, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti's company for the
internationalization of Italian companies, has acquired a 44
percent stake in the Polish subsidiary of GVM Care & Research,
the hospital group that is one of Italy's leading private
healthcare operators with 28 hospitals in 10 regions and an
established presence abroad, in France, Poland, Ukraine, and
Albania. (ANSA).