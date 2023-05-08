Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

  1. ANSA.it
  2. Economia
  3. PMI
  4. GVM expands in Poland with Simest

GVM expands in Poland with Simest

With the intervention of Venture Capital

Redazione ANSA ROME
(ANSA) - ROME, MAY 8 - With an investment of 4.4 million euros, Simest, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti's company for the internationalization of Italian companies, has acquired a 44 percent stake in the Polish subsidiary of GVM Care & Research, the hospital group that is one of Italy's leading private healthcare operators with 28 hospitals in 10 regions and an established presence abroad, in France, Poland, Ukraine, and Albania. (ANSA).
   

