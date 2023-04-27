Confindustria Alto Adriatico meets with vice president Lorusso

(ANSA) - TRIESTE, APR 27 - Concerns over bottlenecks in rail traffic, the adoption of a national inter-ports plan, excessive bureaucracy, and increases in state fees: these are some of the issues discussed at the meeting between Confindustria vice president Pasquale Lorusso, responsible for the Economy of the Sea, and entrepreneurs from the supply chain and Transport and Shipping of Confindustria Alto Adriatico, chaired by Michela Cattaruzza.

The talks focused on the rail traffic bottlenecks that could result from the increased capacity for the traffic of goods by rail envisaged by the System Authority. There is also concern over the fact that trains through the Brenner Pass in the Austria-Germany direction and vice versa will travel at reduced speed, causing difficulties for Italian exports, already hampered by the traffic bans of trucks unilaterally imposed by Tyrol. (ANSA).

