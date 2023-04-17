Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

  4. Import of Ukrainian grain banned in Slovakia

Import of Ukrainian grain banned in Slovakia

Other products from Ukraine included

Redazione ANSA BELGRADE
News

(ANSA) - BELGRADE, APR 17 - Slovakia has "temporarily" banned grain and other Ukrainian imports, the government in Bratislava announced. Poland and Hungary have recently taken similar steps.
    Because of the presence of pesticides, Slovakia restricted the processing of stored Ukrainian wheat and flour made from it last Thursday. (ANSA).
   

