(ANSA) - BELGRADE, APR 17 - Slovakia has "temporarily" banned
grain and other Ukrainian imports, the government in Bratislava
announced. Poland and Hungary have recently taken similar steps.
Because of the presence of pesticides, Slovakia restricted the processing of stored Ukrainian wheat and flour made from it last Thursday. (ANSA).
Import of Ukrainian grain banned in Slovakia
Other products from Ukraine included
(ANSA) - BELGRADE, APR 17 - Slovakia has "temporarily" banned
grain and other Ukrainian imports, the government in Bratislava
announced. Poland and Hungary have recently taken similar steps.