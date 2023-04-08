Romania: Ukrainian wheat import lowers prices, protests

(ANSA) - ROMA, 08 APR - Protests erupted yesterday in Romania as thousands of farmers blocked border traffic with tractors and trucks and urged the European Commission to take action, given the growing anger among farmers over the impact of Ukrainian wheat imports on falling prices.

The Guardian reported and pointed out that in Bucharest, about 200 farmers protested in front of the local headquarters of the European Commission, carrying banners reading, "We have complied with EU rules, but the European Union has ignored us." (ANSA).

