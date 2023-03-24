(ANSA) - BELGRADE, MAR 24 - The manufacturing purchasing
managers' index (PMI) in Germany unexpectedly fell to a 34-month
low in March, according to preliminary flash data released on
Friday, as reported by international media. The S&P Global Flash
Germany Manufacturing PMI dropped to 44.4 in March, the lowest
level since May 2020. (ANSA).
Germany: manufacturing PMI plunges to 34-month low
