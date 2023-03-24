Germany: manufacturing PMI plunges to 34-month low

Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

Ti invitiamo a leggere le Condizioni Generali di Servizio, la Cookie Policy e l'Informativa Privacy.

ABBONAMENTO CONSENTLESS

Puoi leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it
e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni
a €16,99/anno

  • Servizio equivalente a quello accessibile prestando il consenso ai cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e tracciamento
  • Durata annuale (senza rinnovo automatico)
  • Un pop-up ti avvertirà che hai raggiunto i contenuti consentiti in 30 giorni (potrai continuare a vedere tutti i titoli del sito, ma per aprire altri contenuti dovrai attendere il successivo periodo di 30 giorni)
  • Pubblicità presente ma non profilata o gestibile mediante il pannello delle preferenze
  • Iscrizione alle Newsletter tematiche curate dalle redazioni ANSA.
ALTRI ABBONAMENTI


Per accedere senza limiti a tutti i contenuti di ANSA.it

Scegli il piano di abbonamento più adatto alle tue esigenze.

Se hai cambiato idea e non ti vuoi abbonare, puoi sempre esprimere il tuo consenso ai cookie di profilazione e tracciamento per leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni (servizio base):

ACCETTA I COOKIE E CONTINUA

Se accetti tutti i cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e di tracciamento, noi e terze parti selezionate utilizzeremo cookie e tecnologie simili per raccogliere ed elaborare i tuoi dati personali e fornirti annunci e contenuti personalizzati, valutare l’interazione con annunci e contenuti, effettuare ricerche di mercato, migliorare i prodotti e i servizi.Per maggiori informazioni accedi alla Cookie Policy e all'Informativa Privacy.

Per maggiori informazioni sui servizi di ANSA.it, puoi consultare le nostre risposte alle domande più frequenti, oppure contattarci inviando una mail a register@ansa.it o telefonando al numero verde 800 938 881. Il servizio di assistenza clienti è attivo dal lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 09.00 alle ore 18:30, il sabato dalle ore 09:00 alle ore 14:00.

Edizioni
Economia
  1. ANSA.it
  2. Economia
  3. PMI
  4. Germany: manufacturing PMI plunges to 34-month low

Germany: manufacturing PMI plunges to 34-month low

At 44.4 points

Redazione ANSA BELGRADE
News

(ANSA) - BELGRADE, MAR 24 - The manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) in Germany unexpectedly fell to a 34-month low in March, according to preliminary flash data released on Friday, as reported by international media. The S&P Global Flash Germany Manufacturing PMI dropped to 44.4 in March, the lowest level since May 2020. (ANSA).
   

      RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
      Condividi
      BANCA IFIS
      Vai alla rubrica: PMI
      Tutte le news

      Ultima ora

      1. 14:40

        Wall Street apre negativa, Dj -0,59%, Nasdaq -0,49%

      2. 14:12

        Il petrolio apre con un tonfo a New York a 67,84 dollari

      3. 13:14

        Leo, 'spero che la riforma fiscale sia legge entro maggio'

      4. 13:08

        Borsa: Milano maglia nera in Europa, le banche in profondo rosso

      5. 10:17

        Borsa: l'Europa rallenta, si guarda alla stabilità delle banche

      6. 09:40

        Borsa: Milano in calo dell'1% con le banche e l'energia

      7. 09:23

        Borsa: l'Europa apre in calo appesantita dalle banche

      8. 09:05

        Borsa: Milano apre in calo dello 0,72%

      9. 08:28

        Spread tra Btp e Bund apre in rialzo a 190 punti

      10. 08:23

        Tribunale Trieste ammette Cimolai al concordato preventivo

      Tutte le news
      Modifica consenso Cookie