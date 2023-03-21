(ANSA) - BELGRADE, MAR 21 - Simest, a Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti company which supports the internationalization of
Italian companies, "will open its first office abroad in
Belgrade," the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said at a
press conference in Belgrade on the sidelines of the
Italian-Serbian Business Forum today. "It is the demonstration
of the attention towards a friendly country but also towards the
Italian companies that will come here to Serbia accompanied by
the government," Tajani noted. (ANSA).
Simest to open its first office abroad in Serbia
"Demonstration of the attention towards a friendly country"
