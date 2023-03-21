Simest to open its first office abroad in Serbia

(ANSA) - BELGRADE, MAR 21 - Simest, a Cassa Depositi e Prestiti company which supports the internationalization of Italian companies, "will open its first office abroad in Belgrade," the Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said at a press conference in Belgrade on the sidelines of the Italian-Serbian Business Forum today. "It is the demonstration of the attention towards a friendly country but also towards the Italian companies that will come here to Serbia accompanied by the government," Tajani noted. (ANSA).

