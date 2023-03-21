Confindustria, we aim to be Serbia's first partner

(ANSA) - ROME, MAR 21 - "Economic growth, fiscal stability, and the financial supports introduced by the government for manufacturing are some of the elements that make Serbia one of the most attractive markets in Southeast Europe. That is why we come back here with the ambitious goal of becoming its main economic partner," said Barbara Beltrame Giacomello, speaking at the Italy-Serbia Business & Science Forum in Belgrade. "Many Italian companies, including SMEs, have found a favorable climate in this country and have consolidated, contributing to the excellent integration of our business system into the local economic system, bringing Italy to second place among foreign investors." (ANSA).

