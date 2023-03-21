Confindustria, we aim to be Serbia's first partner

(ANSA) - ROME, MAR 21 - "Economic growth, fiscal stability,
and the financial supports introduced by the government for
manufacturing are some of the elements that make Serbia one of
the most attractive markets in Southeast Europe. That is why we
come back here with the ambitious goal of becoming its main
economic partner," said Barbara Beltrame Giacomello, speaking at
the Italy-Serbia Business & Science Forum in Belgrade. "Many
Italian companies, including SMEs, have found a favorable
climate in this country and have consolidated, contributing to
the excellent integration of our business system into the local
economic system, bringing Italy to second place among foreign
investors." (ANSA).
