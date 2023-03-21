Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

  4. Confindustria, we aim to be Serbia's first partner

Confindustria, we aim to be Serbia's first partner

Italy is in second place among foreign investors

Redazione ANSA ROME
News

(ANSA) - ROME, MAR 21 - "Economic growth, fiscal stability, and the financial supports introduced by the government for manufacturing are some of the elements that make Serbia one of the most attractive markets in Southeast Europe. That is why we come back here with the ambitious goal of becoming its main economic partner," said Barbara Beltrame Giacomello, speaking at the Italy-Serbia Business & Science Forum in Belgrade. "Many Italian companies, including SMEs, have found a favorable climate in this country and have consolidated, contributing to the excellent integration of our business system into the local economic system, bringing Italy to second place among foreign investors." (ANSA).
   

