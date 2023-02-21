Businesses: Romania desk of Confindustria Veneto kicks off

(ANSA) - TREVISO, FEB 21 - Confindustria Veneto Est and
Confindustria Romania signed an agreement today in Treviso to
activate the "Romania Desk," a comprehensive package of
consulting and support services for member companies to seize
new trade and investment opportunities in the Romanian market.
In the first nine months of 2022, the trade between Veneto and Romania reached 3.1 bn, with a growth of 600 m over 2019.
(ANSA).
