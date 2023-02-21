Businesses: Romania desk of Confindustria Veneto kicks off

(ANSA) - TREVISO, FEB 21 - Confindustria Veneto Est and Confindustria Romania signed an agreement today in Treviso to activate the "Romania Desk," a comprehensive package of consulting and support services for member companies to seize new trade and investment opportunities in the Romanian market.

In the first nine months of 2022, the trade between Veneto and Romania reached 3.1 bn, with a growth of 600 m over 2019.

(ANSA).

