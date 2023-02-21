Edizioni
Economia
  1. ANSA.it
  2. Economia
  3. PMI
  4. Businesses: Romania desk of Confindustria Veneto kicks off

Businesses: Romania desk of Confindustria Veneto kicks off

Trade between the region and the Balkan country is worth 3,1 bn

Redazione ANSA TREVISO
News

(ANSA) - TREVISO, FEB 21 - Confindustria Veneto Est and Confindustria Romania signed an agreement today in Treviso to activate the "Romania Desk," a comprehensive package of consulting and support services for member companies to seize new trade and investment opportunities in the Romanian market.
    In the first nine months of 2022, the trade between Veneto and Romania reached 3.1 bn, with a growth of 600 m over 2019.
    (ANSA).
   

      RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
      Condividi
      BANCA IFIS
      Vai alla rubrica: PMI
      Tutte le news

      Ultima ora

      1. 18:20

        Pronta nuova 'porta' per Mose Venezia, è per conca Malamocco

      2. 18:19

        Carnevale di Venezia,scoperti lavoratori irregolari in feste

      3. 16:51

        Carnevale Venezia, teatro a cielo aperto che fa il pienone

      4. 16:31

        Biennale Architettura, ora il centro è l'Africa

      5. 15:42

        Antonio Albanese debutta in Arena firmando il Rigoletto

      6. 14:02

        Vino italiano cresciuto del 18% in Giappone nel 2022

      7. 12:07

        Due motobattelli green per Venezia in costruzione ad Adria

      8. 11:40

        Lite a coltellate tra due donne, una è in pericolo di vita

      9. 10:50

        Tre opere di Donatello dal Santo di Padova esposte a Londra

      10. 10:04

        Covid: 937 nuovi casi e 5 decessi

      Tutte le news
      Modifica consenso Cookie