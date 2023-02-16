Edizioni
Exports up 19.9%, imports 36.5% in 2022 - ISTAT

Import boom driven by high energy prices says stats agency

Redazione ANSA ROME
(ANSA) - ROME, FEB 16 - In 2022 Italian exports grew by 19.9% in value while imports grew by 36.5%, ISTAT said Thursday. The increase in exports was driven in particular by sales of non-durable consumer goods and intermediate goods, the national statistics institute said. The imports boom is explained above all by higher purchases of energy products, it said. Energy import price hikes have soared since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. But the price of oil and gas has recently begun to fall back again. (ANSA).
   

