Exports up 19.9%, imports 36.5% in 2022 - ISTAT

(ANSA) - ROME, FEB 16 - In 2022 Italian exports grew by 19.9%
in value while imports grew by 36.5%, ISTAT said Thursday. The
increase in exports was driven in particular by sales of
non-durable consumer goods and intermediate goods, the national
statistics institute said. The imports boom is explained above
all by higher purchases of energy products, it said. Energy
import price hikes have soared since the Russian invasion of
Ukraine. But the price of oil and gas has recently begun to fall
back again. (ANSA).
