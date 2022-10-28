(ANSA) - BRUXELLES, OCT 28 - European Commission spokesman
Eric Mamer said Friday the EC expected good cooperation from
Italy on the many challenges facing the EU and Italy. "What the
president (Ursula von der Leyen) expects is good cooperation
from the (Italian) authorities in view of the many challenges
awaiting us, with particular regard for energy," he said
answering a question on Premier Giorgia Meloni's first foreign
trip, to see von der Leyen in Brussels, next Thursday. (ANSA).
We expect good coop from Italy, many challenges - EC
Particularly on energy says Commission spokesman
(ANSA) - BRUXELLES, OCT 28 - European Commission spokesman
Eric Mamer said Friday the EC expected good cooperation from
Italy on the many challenges facing the EU and Italy. "What the
president (Ursula von der Leyen) expects is good cooperation
from the (Italian) authorities in view of the many challenges
awaiting us, with particular regard for energy," he said
answering a question on Premier Giorgia Meloni's first foreign
trip, to see von der Leyen in Brussels, next Thursday. (ANSA).