Edizioni
Economia
  1. ANSA.it
  2. Economia
  3. PMI
  4. We expect good coop from Italy, many challenges - EC

We expect good coop from Italy, many challenges - EC

Particularly on energy says Commission spokesman

Redazione ANSA BRUXELLES
News

(ANSA) - BRUXELLES, OCT 28 - European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said Friday the EC expected good cooperation from Italy on the many challenges facing the EU and Italy. "What the president (Ursula von der Leyen) expects is good cooperation from the (Italian) authorities in view of the many challenges awaiting us, with particular regard for energy," he said answering a question on Premier Giorgia Meloni's first foreign trip, to see von der Leyen in Brussels, next Thursday. (ANSA).
   

      RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
      Condividi
      BANCA IFIS
      Vai alla rubrica: PMI
      Tutte le news

      Ultima ora

      1. 13:29

        Borsa: Milano in calo con l'Europa, tensione sui bond

      2. 13:05

        Piaggio: primi nove mesi record, utile +37% a 70 milioni

      3. 12:39

        Wartsila: studio Cgil, se chiude Trieste persi 100 mln Pil

      4. 12:36

        Prezzi guerra: il gas risale sopra i 110 euro al megawattora

      5. 11:29

        I bond Ue giù dopo i dati sull'inflazione, il Btp torna al 4,2%

      6. 11:24

        Energia:Terna,in 7 mesi ora legale risparmiati 190 mln euro

      7. 11:15

        Risparmio: Acri, 'caro vita' lo assottiglia

      8. 11:01

        Risparmio: Acri, con guerra e prezzi ritorno pessimismo

      9. 11:00

        ++ Risparmio: Acri, 'caro vita' lo assottiglia ++

      10. 10:45

        Made in Italy: Cdp, sostegno mirato a 10 filiere strategiche

      Tutte le news
      Modifica consenso Cookie