We expect good coop from Italy, many challenges - EC

(ANSA) - BRUXELLES, OCT 28 - European Commission spokesman Eric Mamer said Friday the EC expected good cooperation from Italy on the many challenges facing the EU and Italy. "What the president (Ursula von der Leyen) expects is good cooperation from the (Italian) authorities in view of the many challenges awaiting us, with particular regard for energy," he said answering a question on Premier Giorgia Meloni's first foreign trip, to see von der Leyen in Brussels, next Thursday. (ANSA).

