(ANSA) - BELGRADE, SEP 19 - Companies that have suffered as a
result of the war in Ukraine can apply for subsidized loans
beginning tomorrow, according to Simest, a CDP group company, in
a press release. SMEs and Mid-Cap companies that imported
materials from Kiev, Russia, or Belarus can submit applications
beginning September 20. (ANSA).
Simest: subsidized loans for companies from tomorrow
Business penalised by war in Ukraine eligible
