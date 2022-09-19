Edizioni
Economia
  1. ANSA.it
  2. Economia
  3. PMI
  4. Simest: subsidized loans for companies from tomorrow

Simest: subsidized loans for companies from tomorrow

Business penalised by war in Ukraine eligible

Redazione ANSA BELGRADE
News

(ANSA) - BELGRADE, SEP 19 - Companies that have suffered as a result of the war in Ukraine can apply for subsidized loans beginning tomorrow, according to Simest, a CDP group company, in a press release. SMEs and Mid-Cap companies that imported materials from Kiev, Russia, or Belarus can submit applications beginning September 20. (ANSA).
   

      RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
      Condividi
      BANCA IFIS
      Vai alla rubrica: PMI
      Tutte le news

      Ultima ora

      1. 12:51

        Vino: la principale fiera del Sud America parla italiano

      2. 12:49

        Bce: rialzo record dei tassi sui mutui a gennaio-giugno

      3. 12:19

        Borsa: Milano peggiora (-1,4%), pesa stacco cedola Eni

      4. 11:58

        Bce:Enria, chiediamo a banche di rivedere scenari patrimonio

      5. 11:00

        Cdp con Mcc, 150 milioni a sostegno di Pmi e Mid-Cap

      6. 10:53

        Borsa: Milano riduce il calo (-0,6%), pesano Saipem ed Eni

      7. 10:09

        Borsa: Europa cede con futures Usa, attesa per Fed, Milano -1%

      8. 09:19

        Borsa: Milano amplia il calo (-0,9%), pesano Saipem e Banco

      9. 09:11

        Borsa: Europa debole in avvio, Parigi -0,47%, Londra chiusa

      10. 09:02

        Borsa: Milano apre in calo, -0,35%

      Tutte le news
      Modifica consenso Cookie