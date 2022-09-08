(ANSA) - ROME, SEP 8 - "High energy prices put at risk
881,264 micro and small businesses with 3,529,000 employees,
accounting for 20.6% of employment in the Italian business
system". These data emerged from a survey by Italy's
Confartigianato, analyzing "the increasingly widespread and
severe impact of the mad rise of gas and electricity prices on
companies in 43 sectors". The association released these data
today while launching a series of meetings with political
leaders ahead of the general election. "We risk carnage," warned
President Marco Granelli. As for the impact on labor, the most
exposed region is Lombardy: 'at risk 139,000 companies, 751,000
employees'. The effect is lower in Sicily: 63,000 companies,
165,000 employed. (ANSA).
Confartigianato: 881,000 SMEs at risk, 3.5 mln jobs
'Carnage' due to energy prices. The biggest impact in Lombardy
