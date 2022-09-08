Confartigianato: 881,000 SMEs at risk, 3.5 mln jobs

(ANSA) - ROME, SEP 8 - "High energy prices put at risk 881,264 micro and small businesses with 3,529,000 employees, accounting for 20.6% of employment in the Italian business system". These data emerged from a survey by Italy's Confartigianato, analyzing "the increasingly widespread and severe impact of the mad rise of gas and electricity prices on companies in 43 sectors". The association released these data today while launching a series of meetings with political leaders ahead of the general election. "We risk carnage," warned President Marco Granelli. As for the impact on labor, the most exposed region is Lombardy: 'at risk 139,000 companies, 751,000 employees'. The effect is lower in Sicily: 63,000 companies, 165,000 employed. (ANSA).

