Confindustria, economic earthquake,government must intervene

We can't wait two months and put the whole system at risk

Redazione ANSA ROME
News

(ANSA) - ROME, SEP 1 - "What we are facing is an economic earthquake, the government can and must intervene, we can't wait two months for the new government" to address "such a big a problem, putting at risk the Italian industrial system, endangering the income and employment of families." Italy's Confindustria president, Carlo Bonomi, told RTL 102.5, speaking, among other things, of the impact of the energy crisis. "Today, the industry is a national security issue," he added. (ANSA).
   

