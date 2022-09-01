Confindustria, economic earthquake,government must intervene

(ANSA) - ROME, SEP 1 - "What we are facing is an economic earthquake, the government can and must intervene, we can't wait two months for the new government" to address "such a big a problem, putting at risk the Italian industrial system, endangering the income and employment of families." Italy's Confindustria president, Carlo Bonomi, told RTL 102.5, speaking, among other things, of the impact of the energy crisis. "Today, the industry is a national security issue," he added. (ANSA).

