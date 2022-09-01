Confindustria, economic earthquake,government must intervene

(ANSA) - ROME, SEP 1 - "What we are facing is an economic
earthquake, the government can and must intervene, we can't wait
two months for the new government" to address "such a big a
problem, putting at risk the Italian industrial system,
endangering the income and employment of families."
Italy's Confindustria president, Carlo Bonomi, told RTL 102.5,
speaking, among other things, of the impact of the energy
crisis. "Today, the industry is a national security issue," he
added. (ANSA).
