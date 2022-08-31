Edizioni
  4. Energy: Confindustria Fvg, cooperation with Slovenia,Croatia

Two countries focusing on wind power, let's invest in renewables

Redazione ANSA UDINE
(ANSA) - UDINE, 31 AGO - "We need to consider the possibility of stronger cooperation with Croatia and Slovenia, which are investing a lot in wind power, simplifying European regulations on the purchase and cost of transporting electricity." Gianpietro Benedetti, acting president of Confindustria FVG, said this in a statement issued today, talking about how to deal with the energy crisis and avert its enormously negative impact on Italian industries.
    "As far as the Fvg region is concerned, in addition to saving on consumption," he continued, "we need further acceleration on investments in renewable sources. Solar mega-projects are on stream," he added, "for which we hope for maximum support in the authorization process." According to Benedetti, "rationalizing the national energy plan is more urgent than ever, and policy must be more than determined to organize it, also planning it by steps concerning the foreseeable evolution of energy costs." "The increase in sustainable energy production," he added, "will also support that of green hydrogen production. Finally, the acting president of Fvg industrialists pointed out that "Germany and France, for example, have planned major investments on the marine and terrestrial wind, energy from the sea, biomass, to meet by 2030, 80% of their energy needs through the exploitation of renewable energy." (ANSA).
   

