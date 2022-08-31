Confcommercio: 120,000 businesses and 370,000 jobs at risk

(ANSA) - ROME, AUG 31 - From now and in the first six months of 2023, about 120,000 companies in the service sector and 370,000 jobs are at risk. That is what the Study Office of Italy's Confcommercio estimated.

Among the sectors most exposed to energy price hikes are retail trade, catering, tourism, and transportation. The latter sector is experiencing bill increases of up to three times over the past year and up to five times compared to 2019, ahead of the pandemic. Overall, energy spending for the service sector in 2022 will amount to 33 bn euros, triple that in 2021 (11 bn) and more than twice as much as in 2019 (14.9 bn). (ANSA).

