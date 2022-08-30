(ANSA) - TURIN, AUG 30 - Extra costs due to the energy crisis
amount to 40 billion euros. "The impact is devastating and
entails dangers of deindustrialization and threat to national
security." This alarming statement was issued by the presidents
of the Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Piedmont, and Veneto
Confindustria, Annalisa Sassi, Francesco Buzzella, Marco Gay,
and Enrico Carraro, who met with the four regions' Economic
Development Councillors Vincenzo Colla, Guido Guidesi, Andrea
Tronzano, and Roberto Marcato. "Time is largely up, and the EU
can no longer postpone a decision," they said. (ANSA).
Northern Italy, Confindustria: danger of deindustrialization
"Devastating impact, a threat to national security"
(ANSA) - TURIN, AUG 30 - Extra costs due to the energy crisis
amount to 40 billion euros. "The impact is devastating and
entails dangers of deindustrialization and threat to national
security." This alarming statement was issued by the presidents
of the Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Piedmont, and Veneto
Confindustria, Annalisa Sassi, Francesco Buzzella, Marco Gay,
and Enrico Carraro, who met with the four regions' Economic
Development Councillors Vincenzo Colla, Guido Guidesi, Andrea
Tronzano, and Roberto Marcato. "Time is largely up, and the EU
can no longer postpone a decision," they said. (ANSA).