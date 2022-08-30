Northern Italy, Confindustria: danger of deindustrialization

(ANSA) - TURIN, AUG 30 - Extra costs due to the energy crisis amount to 40 billion euros. "The impact is devastating and entails dangers of deindustrialization and threat to national security." This alarming statement was issued by the presidents of the Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Piedmont, and Veneto Confindustria, Annalisa Sassi, Francesco Buzzella, Marco Gay, and Enrico Carraro, who met with the four regions' Economic Development Councillors Vincenzo Colla, Guido Guidesi, Andrea Tronzano, and Roberto Marcato. "Time is largely up, and the EU can no longer postpone a decision," they said. (ANSA).

