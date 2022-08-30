Edizioni
Economia
  1. ANSA.it
  2. Economia
  3. PMI
  4. Northern Italy, Confindustria: danger of deindustrialization

Northern Italy, Confindustria: danger of deindustrialization

"Devastating impact, a threat to national security"

Redazione ANSA TURIN
News

(ANSA) - TURIN, AUG 30 - Extra costs due to the energy crisis amount to 40 billion euros. "The impact is devastating and entails dangers of deindustrialization and threat to national security." This alarming statement was issued by the presidents of the Emilia-Romagna, Lombardy, Piedmont, and Veneto Confindustria, Annalisa Sassi, Francesco Buzzella, Marco Gay, and Enrico Carraro, who met with the four regions' Economic Development Councillors Vincenzo Colla, Guido Guidesi, Andrea Tronzano, and Roberto Marcato. "Time is largely up, and the EU can no longer postpone a decision," they said. (ANSA).
   

        RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
        Condividi
        BANCA IFIS
        Vai alla rubrica: PMI
        Tutte le news

        Ultima ora

        1. 13:51

          Siderurgia: dalla Bei 18 milioni per riciclo scorie Umbria

        2. 13:49

          Borsa: Milano conferma il rialzo con banche e assicurazioni

        3. 12:42

          Borsa: Europa ben intonata con calo petrolio e gas, Milano +1,6%

        4. 12:30

          Gasolio per auto balza del 3,6% in una settimana

        5. 12:28

          Inps: oltre 4,7 mld in 7 mesi per Rdc-pensione cittadinanza

        6. 11:31

          Inps: a luglio reddito e pensione cittadinanza a 1,7 milioni

        7. 10:50

          Borsa: Europa rimbalza, scendono gas e tassi Titoli Stato

        8. 10:02

          Borsa: Milano (+1,3%) corre con le banche

        9. 09:18

          Borsa:Europa tenta recupero in avvio tra gas e titoli stato

        10. 09:07

          Borsa: Asia chiude contrastata, si guarda a banche centrali

        Tutte le news
        Modifica consenso Cookie