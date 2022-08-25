(ANSA) - ROME, AUG 25 - Retail group Confcommercio said
Thursday that some 120,000 firms are at risk of closure from now
until the first half of next year due to energy hikes amid
spiralling oil and gas prices due to the Ukraine war, as well as
rising inflation. The energy spiral and inflation running at
over 8% and set to rise further, 80% due to the hikes in the
prices of raw energy materials "jeopardizes from here to the
first six months of 2023 around 120,000 businesses of the
service sector," Confcommercio said. Some 370,000 jobs are at
risk, it said. Service sector energy costs will amount to 33
billion euros in 2022, it said, triple 2021's 11 billion. It
will also be more than double 2019's 14.9 billion. "It is a
scenario that arouses strong concern," said Confcommercio,
calling for more government aid to struggling businesses.
(ANSA).
120,000 firms at risk due to energy hikes - Confcommercio
370,000 jobs threatened, service sector bill tripled to 33bn
(ANSA) - ROME, AUG 25 - Retail group Confcommercio said
Thursday that some 120,000 firms are at risk of closure from now
until the first half of next year due to energy hikes amid
spiralling oil and gas prices due to the Ukraine war, as well as
rising inflation. The energy spiral and inflation running at
over 8% and set to rise further, 80% due to the hikes in the
prices of raw energy materials "jeopardizes from here to the
first six months of 2023 around 120,000 businesses of the
service sector," Confcommercio said. Some 370,000 jobs are at
risk, it said. Service sector energy costs will amount to 33
billion euros in 2022, it said, triple 2021's 11 billion. It
will also be more than double 2019's 14.9 billion. "It is a
scenario that arouses strong concern," said Confcommercio,
calling for more government aid to struggling businesses.