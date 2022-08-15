Edizioni
Economia
BCC, Russian mercenary group Wagner was hit in Donbass

By Ukrainian artillery, local sources reported

Redazione ANSA ROME
(ANSA) - ROME, 15 AGO - Ukrainian artillery hit the headquarters of the Russian mercenary group Wagner Battalion in Popasna, in the self-proclaimed Lugansk Republic in the Russian-controlled Donbass. Local official sources, and also pro-Russian sources quoted by the BBC, reported, but for now they will not comment on the victims of the attack or provide further details.
    Considered close to the Kremlin -which, however, denies it- the Wagner paramilitary group also operates in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic and now Mali, and is accused of war crimes and human rights violations. (ANSA).
   

