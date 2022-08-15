(ANSA) - ROME, 15 AGO - Ukrainian artillery hit the
headquarters of the Russian mercenary group Wagner Battalion in
Popasna, in the self-proclaimed Lugansk Republic in the
Russian-controlled Donbass. Local official sources, and also
pro-Russian sources quoted by the BBC, reported, but for now
they will not comment on the victims of the attack or provide
further details.
Considered close to the Kremlin -which, however, denies it- the Wagner paramilitary group also operates in Syria, Libya, the Central African Republic and now Mali, and is accused of war crimes and human rights violations. (ANSA).
BCC, Russian mercenary group Wagner was hit in Donbass
By Ukrainian artillery, local sources reported
