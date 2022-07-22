Edizioni
Germany: PMI manufacturing index down to 49.2 points

Worst performance for over two years

BELGRADE


(ANSA) - BELGRADE, JUL 22 - According to a statement released today by S&P Global, the flash PMI for July indicated a decline in activity in the German economy, the first such occurrence in 2022 and the worst showing in more than two years. The most recent data showed declines in both domestic and export demand as the industry was burdened by an unstable business environment, supply shortages, and stretched client budgets. For the first time since May 2020, expectations for the future turned negative. Here the data: Flash Germany PMI Composite Output Index at 48.0 (Jun: 51.3). 25-month low. Flash Germany Services PMI Activity Index at 49.2 (Jun: 52.4). 7-month low.
    Flash Germany Manufacturing Output Index at 45.4 (Jun: 49.2).
    26-month low. Flash Germany Manufacturing PMI at 49.2 (Jun: 52.0). 25-month low. (ANSA).
   

