Germany: PMI manufacturing index down to 49.2 points

(ANSA) - BELGRADE, JUL 22 - According to a statement released
today by S&P Global, the flash PMI for July indicated a decline
in activity in the German economy, the first such occurrence in
2022 and the worst showing in more than two years. The most
recent data showed declines in both domestic and export demand
as the industry was burdened by an unstable business
environment, supply shortages, and stretched client budgets. For
the first time since May 2020, expectations for the future
turned negative. Here the data: Flash Germany PMI Composite
Output Index at 48.0 (Jun: 51.3). 25-month low. Flash Germany
Services PMI Activity Index at 49.2 (Jun: 52.4). 7-month low.
Flash Germany Manufacturing Output Index at 45.4 (Jun: 49.2).
26-month low. Flash Germany Manufacturing PMI at 49.2 (Jun: 52.0). 25-month low. (ANSA).
