  4. Germany: +30.6% year-on-year import prices in May

Germany: +30.6% year-on-year import prices in May

Up 0.9% on a monthly basis

Redazione ANSA BELGRADE
News

(ANSA) - BELGRADE, JUL 1 - Import prices in Germany were 30.6% higher in May 2022 compared with May 2021, the German statistical office Destatis said. The year-on-year rate of change had been +31.7% in April 2022 and +31.2% in March 2022, according to Destatis. Compared with April 2022, import prices were up 0.9% in May 2022, Destatis informed. (ANSA).
   

