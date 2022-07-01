(ANSA) - BELGRADE, JUL 1 - Import prices in Germany were
30.6% higher in May 2022 compared with May 2021, the German
statistical office Destatis said. The year-on-year rate of
change had been +31.7% in April 2022 and +31.2% in March 2022,
according to Destatis. Compared with April 2022, import prices
were up 0.9% in May 2022, Destatis informed. (ANSA).
Germany: +30.6% year-on-year import prices in May
Up 0.9% on a monthly basis
(ANSA) - BELGRADE, JUL 1 - Import prices in Germany were
30.6% higher in May 2022 compared with May 2021, the German
statistical office Destatis said. The year-on-year rate of
change had been +31.7% in April 2022 and +31.2% in March 2022,
according to Destatis. Compared with April 2022, import prices
were up 0.9% in May 2022, Destatis informed. (ANSA).