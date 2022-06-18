Unioncamere: 650.000 foreign enterprises, +54.000 in 2 years

(ANSA) - ROMA, 18 GIU - With almost 650 thousand businesses,
10.7 percent of the total, at the end of March 2022 foreign
entrepreneurship confirmed itself as a structural component of
the Italian business fabric, present in 94 percent of Italian
municipalities and able to cross unscathed - expanding its
perimeter - the Covid emergency. In fact, between the end of
March 2020 and March 31 of this year, the number of businesses
led by people born outside the national borders grew by 54
thousand units (+8.7 percent against an average growth of total
businesses of 2.3 percent during the period). This is what
emerges from data from the Chambers of Commerce Business
Registry processed by Unioncamere-InfoCamere in the period from
March 31, 2020, coinciding with the start of the health
emergency phase - and March 31 of this year, Acting as a driving
force, as for the rest of the country's business fabric, were
incentives for the rehabilitation of the built heritage: 39
percent of all the increase in the number of businesses of
foreigners was in fact registered in the construction sector
(+20,974 units). Growth is led by Romania and Albania, but
Nigerian and Pakistani businesses are also increasing
significantly. "Businesses run by people of foreign origin
represent an increasingly consolidated reality in our country,"
stresses Unioncamere President Andrea Prete. "It is, however, a
business that usually starts small, unstructured, an expression
of the skills of the individual and the opportunities of the
market. The substantial flows of immigrants arriving in our
country I think will continue to fuel this dynamic and thus the
further spread of the foreign entrepreneurial fabric, which is a
growth factor for the entire national economy. These businesses,
however, must be helped to strengthen themselves and fully
integrate into the Italian productive and social fabric."
(ANSA).
