Edizioni
Cultura

Addio a Christopher Plummer, star di "Sound of Music"

L'attore canadese è morto a 91 anni. Oscar per Beginners

Redazione ANSA NEW YORK
News

(ANSA) - NEW YORK, 05 FEB - Addio a Christopher Plummer: l'attore canadese di "Tutti Assieme Appassionatamente" ("The Sound of Music") e "All The Money of the World", e' morto nella sua casa del Connecticut a 91 anni. Plummer aveva vinto un Oscar nel 2011 per "Beginners". (ANSA).
   

      RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA
      Condividi

      Video ANSA

      VideoAnsa Live ore 21 (ANSA)
      05 febbraio, 20:30

      Ansa Live ore 21

      tutti i video

      Ultima ora

      1. 19:29

        Museo del Cinema riapre dal 10 febbraio

      2. 18:57

        Nasce il festival I luoghi dell'anima

      3. 18:49

        'La stanza', un corto contro il cyberbullismo con Placido

      4. 18:20

        A Orvieto le riprese del film tv dedicato a Carla Fracci

      5. 18:13

        Hit parade, Bravi in vetta tra album e vinili

      6. 18:01

        Le Monde, 2 pagine su 'smemorata memoria coloniale italiana'

      7. 17:04

        Utah fa causa a Taylor Swift per l'album Evermore

      8. 17:02

        Young stories, influencer tra attivismo e pandemia

      9. 16:59

        Laika, 4 opere della Street Artist per dire basta a violenza

      10. 16:52

        National Gallery, in arrivo Poussin accanto a Dürer e Matejko

      Tutte le news

      Modifica consenso Cookie