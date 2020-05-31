Morto l'artista Christo, aveva 84 anni

E' morto a New York all'età di 84 anni Christo Vladimirov Yavachev, l'autore di The Floating Piers, la grande installazione sul Lago d'Iseo nel 2016. E' quanto si legge in una nota pubblicata sul sito dello scultore bulgaro-newyorkese. "Christo e Jeanne-Cluade hanno sempre detto chiaramente che la loro arte sarebbe continuata dopo la loro morte. L'Arc de Triompe Wrapped (Project for Paris) resta in corsa per il 18 settembre-3 ottobre 2021", si legge nella nota.

