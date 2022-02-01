Achille Lauro apre prima serata del festival

(ANSA) - SANREMO, 01 FEB - Sarà Achille Lauro con Harlem
Gospel Choir ad aprire la prima serata del festival di Sanremo.
A seguire l'ordine di uscita prevede: Yuman, Noemi, Gianni Morandi, La Rappresentante di Lista, Michele Bravi, Massimo Ranieri, Mahmood & Blanco, Ana Mena, Rkomi, Dargen D'Amico, Giusy Ferreri. (ANSA).
