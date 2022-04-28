Conference: Leicester-Roma 1-1

(ANSA) - ROMA, 28 APR - Leicester-Roma 1-1 (0-1) nella semifinale di andata di Conference League: Leicester City (4-3-3): Schmeichel; Ricardo Pereira, Fofana, Evans, Castagne (21' pt Justin); Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Maddison; Albrighton (17' st Barnes), Vardy (17' st Iheanacho), Lookman (38' st Perez) . (12 Ward, 4 Soyunçu, 18 Amartey, 33 Thomas, 23 Vestergaard, 42 Soumaré, 20 Choudhury, 29 Daka).

All.: Rodgers.

Roma (3-4-2-1): Rui Patricio; Mancini, Smalling, Ibanez; Karsdorp, Cristante, Mkhitaryan (11' st Veretout), Zalewski (40' st Vina); Pellegrini (40' st Arena-Gyan), Zaniolo (23' st Oliveira); Abraham. (87 Fuzato, 24 Kumbulla, 37 Spinazzola, 15 Maitland-Niles, 52 Bove, 92 El Shaarawy, 11 Carles Perez, 14 Shomurodov). All.: Mourinho.

Arbitro: Del Cerro Grande (SPA) Ammoniti: 8' pt Abraham, 26' pt Dewsbury-Hall, 13' st Vardy, 18' st Zaniolo per gioco scorretto Espulsi: - Reti: 15' pt Pellegrini, 22' st autogol Mancini Calci d'angolo: 11-1 per il Leicester Recupero: 2' - 5' Spettatori: circa 32 mila. (ANSA).

