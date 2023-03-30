Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

S&TBiotech

Fauci becomes a consultant of the Biotecnopolo biotech hub in Siena

Nobel winner Parisi satisfied, sees future hub for pandemic prevention

Redazione ANSA

Immunologist Anthony Fauci has agreed to act in an informal capacity as a strategic advisor to Rino Rappuoli, scientific director of the Biotecnopolo biotech hub in Siena, an institution founded by the Ministries of the University, Health, Economy and Industry with the aim of focusing on applied research in biotechnologies and life sciences, the Fondazione Biotecnopolo announced this week. The availability of Fauci, one of the leading global experts in the field of infectious diseases and medical advisor to seven presidents of the United States, was welcomed by Nobel Prize winner Giorgio Parisi, a member of the foundation’s board. "Fauci’s willingness to act as an informal advisor,” Parisi said, “is a fundamental step towards making the Biotecnopolo the Italian hub for the research, study and prevention of pandemics".

The Biotecnopolo, he observed, is in fact a concrete product of the document 'Preparation for pandemics and the role of science', issued by the Accademia Nazionale dei Lincei and endorsed by the Academies of the G20 in 2021. "Fauci has decades-long relations with Italian scientists.” These ties, underscored Parisi, “show how highly the value and rigour of Italian sciences are recognised: they are the most concrete stimulus to beginning, as soon as possible, the activity of a Centre that can represent global recognition of the excellence of Italian science".

