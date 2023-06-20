Artificial Intelligence can predict how politicians swap caucuses

Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

Ti invitiamo a leggere le Condizioni Generali di Servizio, la Cookie Policy e l'Informativa Privacy.

ABBONAMENTO CONSENTLESS

Puoi leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it
e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni
a €16,99/anno

  • Servizio equivalente a quello accessibile prestando il consenso ai cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e tracciamento
  • Durata annuale (senza rinnovo automatico)
  • Un pop-up ti avvertirà che hai raggiunto i contenuti consentiti in 30 giorni (potrai continuare a vedere tutti i titoli del sito, ma per aprire altri contenuti dovrai attendere il successivo periodo di 30 giorni)
  • Pubblicità presente ma non profilata o gestibile mediante il pannello delle preferenze
  • Iscrizione alle Newsletter tematiche curate dalle redazioni ANSA.
ALTRI ABBONAMENTI


Per accedere senza limiti a tutti i contenuti di ANSA.it

Scegli il piano di abbonamento più adatto alle tue esigenze.

Se hai cambiato idea e non ti vuoi abbonare, puoi sempre esprimere il tuo consenso ai cookie di profilazione e tracciamento per leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni (servizio base):

ACCETTA I COOKIE E CONTINUA

Se accetti tutti i cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e di tracciamento, noi e terze parti selezionate utilizzeremo cookie e tecnologie simili per raccogliere ed elaborare i tuoi dati personali e fornirti annunci e contenuti personalizzati, valutare l’interazione con annunci e contenuti, effettuare ricerche di mercato, migliorare i prodotti e i servizi.Per maggiori informazioni accedi alla Cookie Policy e all'Informativa Privacy.

Per maggiori informazioni sui servizi di ANSA.it, puoi consultare le nostre risposte alle domande più frequenti, oppure contattarci inviando una mail a register@ansa.it o telefonando al numero verde 800 938 881. Il servizio di assistenza clienti è attivo dal lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 09.00 alle ore 18:30, il sabato dalle ore 09:00 alle ore 14:00.

S&TEnglish

Artificial Intelligence can predict how politicians swap caucuses

An algorithm identifies the future behaviour of MPs

Redazione ANSA

Artificial Intelligence is able to predict how MPs will swap caucuses, thus enabling researchers to probe the behaviour of the political class. The relevant study, published in the journal iScience, is by the Scuola Superiore Sant'Anna in Pisa and is based on the combination of two ingredients: automatic learning algorithms and the possibility of training and testing them on voting data, which are in the public domain today.

 

 

"The combined use of open data and artificial intelligence has and will increasingly more have a big impact on the social sciences", comments Silvestro Micera, one of the authors of the study. “Although politics has specific criteria and modes of action, almost wholly of its own,” adds Emanuele Rossi, co-author of the research, “in certain circumstances we can see that the use of scientific methods that are apparently very distant from politics may help analyze and forecast the behaviour of the political class, with possible applications that are clear to all".

The researchers led by Nicolò Meneghetti investigated the relationship existing between votes in the Lower House and the dynamics governing caucus changes in the last two legislatures (2013-2018 and 2018-2022). The algorithm was able to distinguish with high accuracy between the MPs poised to change caucuses and the others.

RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA

sezionidelsito

Scienza&Tecnica

P.I. IT00876481003 - © Copyright ANSA - Tutti i diritti riservati

Modifica consenso Cookie