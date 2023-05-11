Scientists find oldest galaxy cluster known to date

Se hai scelto di non accettare i cookie di profilazione e tracciamento, puoi aderire all’abbonamento "Consentless" a un costo molto accessibile, oppure scegliere un altro abbonamento per accedere ad ANSA.it.

Ti invitiamo a leggere le Condizioni Generali di Servizio, la Cookie Policy e l'Informativa Privacy.

ABBONAMENTO CONSENTLESS

Puoi leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it
e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni
a €16,99/anno

  • Servizio equivalente a quello accessibile prestando il consenso ai cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e tracciamento
  • Durata annuale (senza rinnovo automatico)
  • Un pop-up ti avvertirà che hai raggiunto i contenuti consentiti in 30 giorni (potrai continuare a vedere tutti i titoli del sito, ma per aprire altri contenuti dovrai attendere il successivo periodo di 30 giorni)
  • Pubblicità presente ma non profilata o gestibile mediante il pannello delle preferenze
  • Iscrizione alle Newsletter tematiche curate dalle redazioni ANSA.
ALTRI ABBONAMENTI


Per accedere senza limiti a tutti i contenuti di ANSA.it

Scegli il piano di abbonamento più adatto alle tue esigenze.

Se hai cambiato idea e non ti vuoi abbonare, puoi sempre esprimere il tuo consenso ai cookie di profilazione e tracciamento per leggere tutti i titoli di ANSA.it e 10 contenuti ogni 30 giorni (servizio base):

ACCETTA I COOKIE E CONTINUA

Se accetti tutti i cookie di profilazione pubblicitaria e di tracciamento, noi e terze parti selezionate utilizzeremo cookie e tecnologie simili per raccogliere ed elaborare i tuoi dati personali e fornirti annunci e contenuti personalizzati, valutare l’interazione con annunci e contenuti, effettuare ricerche di mercato, migliorare i prodotti e i servizi.Per maggiori informazioni accedi alla Cookie Policy e all'Informativa Privacy.

Per maggiori informazioni sui servizi di ANSA.it, puoi consultare le nostre risposte alle domande più frequenti, oppure contattarci inviando una mail a register@ansa.it o telefonando al numero verde 800 938 881. Il servizio di assistenza clienti è attivo dal lunedì al venerdì dalle ore 09.00 alle ore 18:30, il sabato dalle ore 09:00 alle ore 14:00.

S&TEnglish

Scientists find oldest galaxy cluster known to date

Discovery thanks to data from Hubble and Webb telescopes

Redazione ANSA

Scientists have discovered the oldest galaxy cluster known to date, which they say formed when the universe was very young, about 650 million years after the Big Bang.

The cluster was first spotted by the Hubble Space Telescope, and the discovery has now been confirmed by the James Webb telescope of NASA, the European Space Agency and the Canadian Space Agency. The new data are published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters and are the result of international research in which Italy participated with the National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF) in Padua.

The discovery was made possible by a very special magnifying glass: the galaxy cluster Pandora or Abell 2744, just over 3.5 billion light-years away from Earth.
It is in fact possible to observe the objects behind a galaxy cluster magnified despite the distance, and so it turned out that the oldest cluster, denoted by the initials A2744-z7p9OD, includes at least seven galaxies and that many more are located in its vicinity.

"It's a very special and unique site where galaxies evolve in an accelerated manner, and Webb has given us the unprecedented opportunity to measure the velocities of these seven galaxies and to confirm for sure that they are bound together in a protocluster," says the study's first author, Takahiro Morishita, of the California Institute of Technology.

"It is surprising that only 650 million years after the Big Bang such an overdensity had already formed in the universe," comments Benedetta Vulcani of INAF and co-author of the paper.

RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA © Copyright ANSA

sezionidelsito

Scienza&Tecnica

P.I. IT00876481003 - © Copyright ANSA - Tutti i diritti riservati

Modifica consenso Cookie